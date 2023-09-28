ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re a coffee lover, you’re in luck because National Coffee Day is Friday, September 29. Many coffee shops in the area are offering coffee deals to celebrate the day.

Here’s where you can get free or discounted coffee, or other deals in the Capital Region on Friday.

Alltown Fresh

Alltown Fresh is offering guests a free coffee of any size on Friday. The company has a location at 1410-1424 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady.

Aroma Joe’s

Coffee chain Aroma Joe’s is offering a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee. AJ’s Rewards members can get a free 24-ounce hot or iced coffee from September 29 through October 5 via the mobile app. The chain has one location in the Capital Region at 666 Hoosick Road in Troy.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a free hot or iced medium coffee with the purchase of another beverage or bakery item.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is offering a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase in-store or online on Friday. Guest ordering online can use the code COFFEEDAY23 at checkout to get the offer. Duck Donuts has one location in the Capital Region at 579 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham.

Graham’s Coffee Parlor

Graham’s Coffee Parlor, located at 3406 State Street in Niskayuna, is offering $1 off all coffee drinks.

Panera

New subscribers or former subscribers who sign up for Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club between September 29 and October 10 can join for $99 per year (a savings of about $20 over the regular annual rate) or $5 per month for four months.

Starbucks

While not offering any national deals on coffee or drinks, select Starbucks locations are said to be hosting coffee tastings on Friday. Customers are asked to inquire with their local shops to find out who’s participating.

Stewart’s Shops

Stewart’s Shop is offering free, hot, iced, or cold brew coffee in any size from noon to close on Friday. The offer is available at all Stewart’s locations.