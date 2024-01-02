BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nani’s Indian Kitchen, located at 265 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa, has closed its doors. The restaurant’s last day was December 30.

Owner Nafeesa Koslik told NEWS10 that the last year had been difficult for the restaurant with the cost of food going up. Sales were also down 50% over the last year and a half. Koslik said she had to get another job to support her family in addition to running Nani’s.

Nani’s Indian Kitchen opened in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the brick-and-mortar restaurant space has closed, Koslik said she’ll still be serving up her Indian food at pop-ups and farmers’ markets. She plans to also offer catering and cooking classes.

“The community of Ballston Spa has been amazing to us,” said Koslik. “We are very grateful for all the support.”