ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Nani’s Iced Tea’s bottling facility at 99 Pine Street on Thursday. Named after her grandmother, Maria Lomonaco Rosano (“Nani”), owner Maria Gallo bottles her hand-crafted iced tea in the new space.

This opening comes 10 years after Gallo began bottling her iced tea at Nelson Farms. After that location closed, Gallo found the Pine Street space. With the help of Business for Good to fund her machinery, Gallo was able to open the bottling facility two years later.

“This space is beyond any dream I’ve ever had. I love this building and being in the heart of the Downtown neighborhood, and I am supremely grateful for all of the support I have had leading up to today,” said Gallo.

Gallo is currently bottling three flavors: Sweet Mint, Unsweetened, and Dolce Limone. The new facility can produce 600 jars each hour. Nani’s Iced Tea can be found around the Capital Region in places such as Delmar Marketplace, Honest Weight Food Co-op, Bread Basket Bakery, Hattie’s, Healthy Living, Schenectady Trading Co., DeFazio’s Import Store, and more.

“To Ed and Lisa Mitzen, I cannot say thank you enough; to all those who’ve walked alongside me since this idea was first born, your encouragement means the world,” said Gallo. “Nani’s Iced Tea was born from my incredible grandmother, and to all those who have enjoyed a glass of tea, I say welcome to the family!”