TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In May, the owners of Muza announced that the restaurant would be temporarily closed until further notice. Now, the owners say that closure is permanent.

“We have made the difficult decision to close the Muza doors indefinitely,” said owners Alicja, Jan and Agata Siemiginowski in a Facebook post. “We are incredibly thankful for all of the support the last 16 years.”

Muza sold European food at 1300 15th Street in Troy. When NEWS10 reached out to the owners in May, they said they would not be commenting as to why the restaurant closed. Behind Muza, The Hill Beer & Wine Garden remains open under a different owner.

If you have a gift card for Muza, you can mail it to Muza Restaurant, 38 Mall Way, P.O. Box 123, West Sand Lake, NY 12196, along with your name, phone number, and self-addressed stamped envelope. It must be postmarked by November 30 for reimbursement. If you would like to buy an Enjoyski Troyski t-shirt, you can email MuzaTroyNY@gmail.com.

“Muza would not have existed without you,” said the owners. “Thank you from the bottom of our heart for all of the unforgettable memories.”