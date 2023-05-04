TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Muza, a European restaurant located at 1300 15th Street in Troy, has closed until further notice. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on May 3.

“Muza Restaurant is temporarily closed until further notice. Please continue to follow our Facebook or check out our website for any updates we may have. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. As always, thank you for your continued support,” read the post.

The post originally included that the family hopes to reopen the restaurant in the fall, but that appears to have been edited out. The owners told NEWS10 that they wouldn’t be commenting on this further.

Muza sells pierogis, gołombkis, kielbasa, schnitzel, potato pancakes, goulash, and crepes. Muza’s sister restaurant, The Hill at Muza, has different owners and opens seasonally. The owners of The Hill told NEWS10 they are still waiting on some permits and licenses but should be opening some time in May.