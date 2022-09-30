SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kickstart Café, a motorcycle-themed coffee shop in Schuylerville, officially had its grand opening on September 24. According to the café’s website, owners Jamie Rock and Raymond Newberry always wanted to open the coffee shop.

“Growing up around the motorcycle scene they both developed a passion for vintage motorcycles,” said the Kickstart Café website. “They found that this new generation of riders needed a place where all and sundry could meet. A place where you can meet a new friend to ride with, talk about the newest build, or even share art and music.”

Rock and Newberry eventually started a social media page called 518 Motorcycles. Through the page they met Mike Milliron, the owner of Iron Coffee Co. and found a love for coffee.

“We saw the potential a coffee shop can bring to the community,” said the owners. “Coffee and motorcycles share so many fundamental values, everyone has their own personal taste and style but yet these two things bring everyone together.”

Kickstart Café’s menu includes coffee (drip, pour over or cold brew), espresso and teas (supplied by Saratoga Tea & Honey). Several different flavors can also be added to the drinks. The food menu includes breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and avocado toast.

The café is located at 33 Ferry Street. It’s open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.