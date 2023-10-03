ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motor Oil Coffee has opened its newest location in the former Huck Finn’s Warehouse in Albany’s warehouse district. The shop is located inside the apartment building, now called Slip 12, at 21 Erie Boulevard.

The new location currently features bar and countertop seating, furniture seating, coffee drinks, and baked goods. Over the next few weeks, Motor Oil will be adding more seating including outside tables, breakfast and lunch items, more books and games, better WiFi, and beer, wine, cider, mead, and spirits.

Motor Oil will also be opening “MO on the GO,” which is a small convenience area tailored for Slip 12 residents. The location will also be available to host events. You can email info@motoroilcoffee.com to inquire about hosting a private event at the space.

In May 2022, Redburn Development announced the former Huck Finn’s would be named Slip 12, and some of the commercial tenants were announced. This included Motor Oil Coffee, Huck Finn Home Design & Style, Performance Wellness Recovery, and the Real McCoy Beer Company.

For the soft opening phase, the Slip 12 location will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, but will eventually extend the hours. Motor Oil Coffee has other locations on Madison Avenue and State Street in Albany.

Motor Oil Coffee products are also available at Upton Coffee in Stillwater and Westside Market in Greenville, South Carolina. You can view the online store on the Motor Oil Coffee website.