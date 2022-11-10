SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motor Oil Coffee is opening its second retail location at 1671 Union Street in Schenectady, next to b.inspired home. This is the former cafe space for Storied Coffee, which closed in July.

“Schenectady has been very good to us. When we first started Motor Oil Coffee, we became a vendor at Schenectady Greenmarket and the response has always been very supportive. We know Upper Union is a great neighborhood and with close proximity to Niskayuna, we’re confident in our success here,” said Joe Bonilla, co-founder of Motor Oil Coffee.

The company was founded in 2021 by Bonilla and Rich Fazio, who met at UAlbany and together started the creative strategy firm, Relentless Awareness, just over 10 years ago. Bonilla said he used to co-own a coffee shop in Upstate New York where he learned the retail business. Through this experience, they decided to start Motor Oil Coffee.

The new location will open to the public on Saturday, November 12. Motor Oil Coffee opened its first retail location at 200 Broadway Troy in May. They are also planning to open another shop in Slip 12, which is the former Huck Finn’s Warehouse, in Albany in 2023. The company said it also plans to open a fourth Capital Region location before the end of 2022.

The Schenectady location will feature hot and cold coffee drinks, tea, baked goods, merchandise, and one-pound bags of all Motor Oil Coffee blends. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 12 and open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting on November 14.

Motor Oil Coffee products can also be found on the Motor Oil Coffee website, at farmers’ markets, festivals, select car shows, and on Amazon.com.