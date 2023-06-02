ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motor Oil Coffee is continuing its expansion in the Capital Region. The company is opening up its next location in Albany’s Pine Hills Neighborhood at 1034 Madison Avenue, next to the Madison Theatre.

Motor Oil Coffee was founded in 2021 by Joe Bonilla and Rich Fazio, who met at UAlbany and together started the creative strategy firm, Relentless Awareness, just over 10 years ago. Bonilla said he used to co-own a coffee shop in Upstate New York where he learned the retail business. Through this experience, they decided to start Motor Oil Coffee.

The shop will be located in the former Bard & Baker Board Game Café space, which closed in May. Motor Oil Coffee is set to open there in June, although a specific date has not been announced yet.

The shop will have coffee, tea, sandwiches, and baked goods, as well as beer and wine later this year. Mobile ordering will be available through the Motor Oil Coffee website and GrubHub.

The company opened its first retail location at 200 Broadway in Troy in May 2022. Motor Oil Coffee has other locations on Upper Union Street in Schenectady and State Street in Downtown Albany. The company is also set to open another shop in the former Huck Finn’s Warehouse in Albany, Slip 12, sometime this year.