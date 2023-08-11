SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motor Oil Coffee has closed its location inside b.inspired home at 1671 Union Street in Schenectady. The announcement was made on the Motor Oil Coffee Facebook page on July 29.

“We appreciate our time in the Electric City on Upper Union and made the decision, alongside our friends at b.inspired home, not to renew the lease in that location,” said co-founder Joe Bonilla.

Bonilla said they are looking for a new location in Schenectady County. He ideally wants a location where the shop will be able to have a liquor license.

The coffee chain also had a Troy location at 200 Broadway inside 518 Craft. Bonilla said that was a temporary pop up and they intended to eventually close it. Motor Oil Coffee also has two more locations planned outside of the Capital Region, said Bonilla.

Motor Oil Coffee currently has locations on State Street and Madison Avenue, both in Albany. Their third Albany location inside Slip 12 on Erie Boulevard is on track to open sometime in August, said Bonilla.

Motor Oil Coffee products are also available at Upton Coffee in Stillwater and Westside Market in Greenville, South Carolina. You can view the online store on the Motor Oil Coffee website.