ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14. If you don’t already have plans with your mom, many restaurants in the Capital Region will be open and serving specials for Mother’s Day.

Karavalli Regional Cuisine of India

  • Offering a Mother’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Address: 9 Johnson Road in Latham
  • Call (518) 785 7600 for reservations or book on the Karavalli website

Maria’s Café and Catering

  • Offering both Mother’s Day take-out and dine-in specials
  • Address: 412 Union Street in Schenectady
  • You can view both menu on the Maria’s Facebook page
  • You can make a reservation or place an order by calling (518) 280-6902

Durrant’s at Van Schaick

  • Offering a special three course menu from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Address: Van Schaick Island Country Club, 201 Continental Avenue in Cohoes
  • You can view the Mother’s Day menu on the Durrant’s Facebook page
  • You can make a reservation by calling (518) 244-5045

Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill

Max410 at The Waters Edge

  • Offering both a Mother’s Day patio brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Address: 2 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville
  • You can view both menus on the Max410 Facebook page
  • Call (518) 370-5300 to make a reservation

Turf Tavern

  • Offering a Mother’s Day brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Address: 40 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia
  • You can view the menu on the Turf Tavern Facebook page
  • You can make a reservation by calling (518) 393-3671

Paolo Lombardi’s Ristorante

  • Offering a Mother’s Day brunch buffet with seatings from 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
  • Address: 104 West Sand Lake Road in Wynantskill
  • You can view the menu on the Paolo Lombardi’s Facebook page
  • You can make a reservation by calling (518) 283-0202

Indian Ladder Farms

  • Offering a Mother’s Day brunch in the Biergarten from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Address: 342 Altamont Road in Altamont
  • You can view the menu on the Indian Ladder Farms website
  • Call (518) 690-5157 to make a reservation

The Grove Bistro

  • Offering Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Address: 360 Delaware Avenue in Delmar
  • You can view the menu on The Grove Bistro Facebook page
  • You can call (518) 451-9461 to make a reservation

Cooley Kill Restaurant at Van Patten Golf Club

  • Offering a Mother’s Day brunch with seatings at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Address: 924 Main Street in Clifton Park
  • You can view the menu on the Van Patten Golf Club website
  • You can make a reservation by calling (518) 877-0700

Panza’s Restaurant

  • Offering special Mother’s Day dinner menu from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Address: 129 South Broadway in Saratoga Springs
  • You can see the menu on the Panza’s website
  • You can make a reservation by calling (518) 584-6882

Forno Bistro

  • Offering a Mother’s Day patio brunch buffet with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Address: 541 Broadway in Saratoga Springs
  • You can view the menu on the Forno Bistro website
  • Call (518) 581-2401 to make a reservation

The Wishing Well

  • Offering a Mother’s Day dinner from noon to 6 p.m.
  • Address: 745 Saratoga Road in Wilton
  • You can view the menu on The Wishing Well Facebook page
  • You can call (518) 584-7640 to make a reservation

BLACKBARN Hudson Valley