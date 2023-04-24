ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14. If you don’t already have plans with your mom, many restaurants in the Capital Region will be open and serving specials for Mother’s Day.
Karavalli Regional Cuisine of India
- Offering a Mother’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Address: 9 Johnson Road in Latham
- Call (518) 785 7600 for reservations or book on the Karavalli website
Maria’s Café and Catering
- Offering both Mother’s Day take-out and dine-in specials
- Address: 412 Union Street in Schenectady
- You can view both menu on the Maria’s Facebook page
- You can make a reservation or place an order by calling (518) 280-6902
Durrant’s at Van Schaick
- Offering a special three course menu from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Address: Van Schaick Island Country Club, 201 Continental Avenue in Cohoes
- You can view the Mother’s Day menu on the Durrant’s Facebook page
- You can make a reservation by calling (518) 244-5045
Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill
- Offering a Mother’s Day brunch menu from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Address: 10 Starbuck Drive in Green Island
- You can view the menu on the Sea Smoke website
- You can make a reservation on the OpenTable website or by calling (518) 326-4164
Max410 at The Waters Edge
- Offering both a Mother’s Day patio brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 2 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville
- You can view both menus on the Max410 Facebook page
- Call (518) 370-5300 to make a reservation
Turf Tavern
- Offering a Mother’s Day brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 40 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia
- You can view the menu on the Turf Tavern Facebook page
- You can make a reservation by calling (518) 393-3671
Paolo Lombardi’s Ristorante
- Offering a Mother’s Day brunch buffet with seatings from 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Address: 104 West Sand Lake Road in Wynantskill
- You can view the menu on the Paolo Lombardi’s Facebook page
- You can make a reservation by calling (518) 283-0202
Indian Ladder Farms
- Offering a Mother’s Day brunch in the Biergarten from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 342 Altamont Road in Altamont
- You can view the menu on the Indian Ladder Farms website
- Call (518) 690-5157 to make a reservation
The Grove Bistro
- Offering Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Address: 360 Delaware Avenue in Delmar
- You can view the menu on The Grove Bistro Facebook page
- You can call (518) 451-9461 to make a reservation
Cooley Kill Restaurant at Van Patten Golf Club
- Offering a Mother’s Day brunch with seatings at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Address: 924 Main Street in Clifton Park
- You can view the menu on the Van Patten Golf Club website
- You can make a reservation by calling (518) 877-0700
Panza’s Restaurant
- Offering special Mother’s Day dinner menu from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Address: 129 South Broadway in Saratoga Springs
- You can see the menu on the Panza’s website
- You can make a reservation by calling (518) 584-6882
Forno Bistro
- Offering a Mother’s Day patio brunch buffet with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Address: 541 Broadway in Saratoga Springs
- You can view the menu on the Forno Bistro website
- Call (518) 581-2401 to make a reservation
The Wishing Well
- Offering a Mother’s Day dinner from noon to 6 p.m.
- Address: 745 Saratoga Road in Wilton
- You can view the menu on The Wishing Well Facebook page
- You can call (518) 584-7640 to make a reservation
BLACKBARN Hudson Valley
- Offering a special five course pre-fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Address: Diamond Mills Hotel, 25 S Partition Street in Saugerties
- You can view the Mother’s Day menu on the BLACKBARN Hudson Valley website
- You can make a reservation on OpenTable or by calling (845) 247-0700