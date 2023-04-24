ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14. If you don’t already have plans with your mom, many restaurants in the Capital Region will be open and serving specials for Mother’s Day.

Karavalli Regional Cuisine of India

Offering a Mother’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Address: 9 Johnson Road in Latham

Call (518) 785 7600 for reservations or book on the Karavalli website

Maria’s Café and Catering

Offering both Mother’s Day take-out and dine-in specials

Address: 412 Union Street in Schenectady

You can view both menu on the Maria’s Facebook page

You can make a reservation or place an order by calling (518) 280-6902

Durrant’s at Van Schaick

Offering a special three course menu from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: Van Schaick Island Country Club, 201 Continental Avenue in Cohoes

You can view the Mother’s Day menu on the Durrant’s Facebook page

You can make a reservation by calling (518) 244-5045

Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill

Offering a Mother’s Day brunch menu from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Address: 10 Starbuck Drive in Green Island

You can view the menu on the Sea Smoke website

You can make a reservation on the OpenTable website or by calling (518) 326-4164

Max410 at The Waters Edge

Offering both a Mother’s Day patio brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 2 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville

You can view both menus on the Max410 Facebook page

Call (518) 370-5300 to make a reservation

Turf Tavern

Offering a Mother’s Day brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 40 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia

You can view the menu on the Turf Tavern Facebook page

You can make a reservation by calling (518) 393-3671

Paolo Lombardi’s Ristorante

Offering a Mother’s Day brunch buffet with seatings from 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Address: 104 West Sand Lake Road in Wynantskill

You can view the menu on the Paolo Lombardi’s Facebook page

You can make a reservation by calling (518) 283-0202

Indian Ladder Farms

Offering a Mother’s Day brunch in the Biergarten from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 342 Altamont Road in Altamont

You can view the menu on the Indian Ladder Farms website

Call (518) 690-5157 to make a reservation

The Grove Bistro

Offering Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 360 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

You can view the menu on The Grove Bistro Facebook page

You can call (518) 451-9461 to make a reservation

Cooley Kill Restaurant at Van Patten Golf Club

Offering a Mother’s Day brunch with seatings at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Address: 924 Main Street in Clifton Park

You can view the menu on the Van Patten Golf Club website

You can make a reservation by calling (518) 877-0700

Panza’s Restaurant

Offering special Mother’s Day dinner menu from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 129 South Broadway in Saratoga Springs

You can see the menu on the Panza’s website

You can make a reservation by calling (518) 584-6882

Forno Bistro

Offering a Mother’s Day patio brunch buffet with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Address: 541 Broadway in Saratoga Springs

You can view the menu on the Forno Bistro website

Call (518) 581-2401 to make a reservation

The Wishing Well

Offering a Mother’s Day dinner from noon to 6 p.m.

Address: 745 Saratoga Road in Wilton

You can view the menu on The Wishing Well Facebook page

You can call (518) 584-7640 to make a reservation

BLACKBARN Hudson Valley