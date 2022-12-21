MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Moby Rick’s Seafood opened its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville on Saturday, December 17. For now, only the seafood market is open.

In January, Moby Rick’s is planning to open the restaurant, tasting room, and full bar services. The new location is in the former Hildreth’s Restaurant, which closed in December 2021 after 58 years.

Moby Rick’s Seafood was founded in 2012 by Captain Rick Lofstad. The restaurant and market offers fresh fish and seafood from Long Island and Boston, according to the Moby Rick’s website.

The restaurant’s Saratoga Springs location is at 26A Congress Street. Moby Rick’s did have a Clifton Park location, but that has since closed.