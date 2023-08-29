MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Moby Rick’s Seafood opened its Mechanicville location in December 2022. An employee at Moby Rick’s in Saratoga Springs recently told NEWS10 that the Mechanicville location is now permanently closed.

A post on the Moby Rick’s Facebook page on May 26 noted that the Mechanicville location was temporarily closed. The restaurant was located at 251 North Main Street in the former Hildreth’s Restaurant, which closed in December 2021 after 58 years.

The seafood store part of that location opened in December 2022 while the restaurant part opened in January 2023. Moby Rick’s in Mechanicville is still listed as open on Google and has not been taken off the restaurant’s website.

Moby Rick’s Seafood was founded in 2012 by Captain Rick Lofstad. The restaurant and market offers fresh fish and seafood from Long Island and Boston, according to the Moby Rick’s website.

Lofstad has not publically addressed the Mechanicville location being permanently closed. He did not immediately return NEWS10’s request for comment.

Moby Rick’s in Saratoga Springs is located at 26 Congress Street. Moby Rick’s did have a Clifton Park location, but that has also since closed.