ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Miss Adams Diner, located at 53 Park Street in Adams, is reportedly closed until further notice. The announcement was made on the Miss Adams Diner Facebook page on March 31.

“This is a tough business,” read the post. “I’m not going to lie and make up stories but we have been struggling.”

The diner is owned by Pete Oleskiewicz. Worcester Lunch Car No. 821, where the diner now sits, was delivered to Adams in 1949. The diner opened that same year.

The owner did not immediately respond to NEWS10 for comment. The phone number for Miss Adams Diner is also disconnected at this time.

“I will give an update soon,” said Oleskiewicz in the Facebook post. “Thank you to all who have patronized the diner and have been so supportive.”