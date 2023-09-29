MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Neighborhood Kitchen, located at 312 Rowland Street in Milton, just bought its first food truck. The owners are now looking for the community to give it a name.

Neighborhood Kitchen is hosting a food truck naming contest on its social media pages. The owners will choose their favorite name suggestion and that person will get a $100 Neighborhood Kitchen gift card.

The food truck will be available for weddings, private and corporate events, graduations, festivals, and more. To participate in the contest, you must follow or like Neighborhood Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram, and comment your name suggestion on the food truck posts on either platform. The favorite name will be chosen on October 7.

Neighborhood Kitchen is a takeout, delivery, catering, and market business that opened in March. Owners Chip and Wendy Lawrence and Chef Brian Donaldson bought the former Bongiorno’s building in April 2022.

The Neighborhood Kitchen menu includes breakfast sandwiches, pasta, salads, sandwiches, meatloaf, chicken parm, salmon, and more. You can view the full menu on the Neighborhood Kitchen website.