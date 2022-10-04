COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Miller’s Backyard BBQ is officially getting its own restaurant. The traveling catering business is moving into the former Pig Pit building at 1 Niver Street.

Owner John Miller started off the business with a food truck and a smoker. In September, the smoker had a gas leak and exploded. Since the trailer was damaged, Miller started looking to rent a restaurant space.

“I fell in love with everything about the Pig Pit and chose them,” said Miller.

Starting next week, Miller will start cleaning the space, making menus, updating the website, getting the correct permits, and anything else he needs to do. He hopes for a grand opening in November sometime before Thanksgiving.

The menu includes ribs, chicken, pulled pork, brisket, sandwiches, BBQ platters, some specialty items, and sides. You can view the full menu on the Miller’s Backyard BBQ website.