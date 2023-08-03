WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sara Ali started Sara’s Kitchen in January 2021 as a side job. In April 2023, she quit her engineering job to focus on the business full-time.

Sara’s Kitchen started by serving farmer’s markets and catering events. However, Ali found farmer’s markets difficult to navigate. She wanted her own brick-and-mortar space, and she wanted it to be around Saratoga Springs.

“The area here really needs more diversity in flavors,” said Ali.

For the past two months, the eatery has been operating in the Wilton Mall as a ghost kitchen. That’s where she makes her food for the farmer’s markets, and people can order online and pick up food there as well through a small hole in the wall.

Now, after finding enough employees, Ali is finally ready to become more than a ghost kitchen by opening up the storefront to the mall. Sara’s Kitchen will be available for take-out and dine-in at the mall.

Rooted in her Egyptian heritage, Sara’s Kitchen serves Middle Eastern food such as fattouch, tabouleh, sambosak, stuffed grape leaves, hummus, shawarma, baklawa, and kunafeh. All of these will be available at the Wilton Mall location.

“I have the privilege of partnering with Yair De La Rosa, an esteemed figure in the restaurant industry and the proud owner of La Capital Tacos,” said Ali. “Yair’s remarkable journey spans over two decades, starting from humble beginnings as a dishwasher to becoming the successful proprietor of two thriving restaurants in the Capital Region, located in Troy and Latham.”

Ali doesn’t have an official opening date yet since she’s waiting on some equipment to arrive, but she hopes to have a soft opening in two weeks. She then wants to have a grand opening in about six weeks.

Although she’s opening up this brick-and-mortar space, Sara’s Kitchen will still be at the Spa City Farmers’ Market and the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls. Ali will also still be available to cater weddings.

“As a testament to Yair’s valuable guidance, drawn from his extensive experience, and his investment in time and resources, I envision Sara’s Kitchen expanding into multiple branches across the Capital Region within the next couple of years,” said Ali.