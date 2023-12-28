TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In 2018, Berlinda Ketcham opened Mi Casa in downtown Troy. Originally from the Dominican Republic, she started serving Spanish food at 72 Congress Street.

Now, Ketcham is expanding by opening Mi Casa Market only a few doors down at 84 Congress Street. The small market will have Spanish grocery items and fresh vegetables, as well as some hot food which’ll be different than the food served at Mi Casa.

“A little bit of everything,” said Ketcham. If the market isn’t carrying something a customer wants, Ketcham said she may be able to get it if they ask.

Ketcham said this is a big project for her and the City of Troy was a big help with preparing to open the market. She hopes to open Mi Casa Market by the end of January.

“I think it’s going to be a very good business for the community,” said Ketcham. “It’s very exciting.”

The Mi Casa menu includes stewed meat, arepas, empanadas, barbeque ribs, baked chicken, vegetarian options, and more. You can view the full menu on the Mi Casa website.

Ketcham is planning for Mi Casa Market to be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, but that could change. Mi Casa is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.