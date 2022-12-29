TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a Mexican-fusion restaurant chain, is set to open it’s first location in the Capital Region. The restaurant is set to open at 26 North Greenbush Road in Troy on Monday, January 2.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos was founded in New Jersey in 2008 by Paul Altero and Bill Hart. The chain now has around 100 locations across the United States.

The menu includes create-your-own burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, taco salads, quesadillas, nachos and “chiwawa,” which is a cheesy rice ball coated with breadcrumbs and with whatever toppings you’d like. Signature items include the Nashville Hot Chicken Burrito, Sriracha Shredded Pork Nachos, and the Hibachi Steak and Shrimp Burrito.

In New York, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has locations in Poughkeepsie, Staten Island, and several in Orange County. You can view the full menu on the Bubbakoo’s website.