NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bubbakoo’s Burritos has opened a new location in New Paltz. The Mexican fusion franchise restaurant opened on September 9 at 260 Main Street.

The restaurant is locally owned by Hamin Patel and this is his fourth Bubbakoos’ location to open. “My ultimate goal is to be able to provide my community with a new go-to dining spot filled with amazing food and an excellent guest experience,” said Patel.

The menu includes create-your-own burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, taco salads, quesadillas, and nachos. Signature items include the Nashville Hot Chicken Burrito, Sriracha Shredded Pork Nachos, and the Hibachi Steak and Shrimp Burrito. You can view the full menu on the Bubbakoo’s website.

“Our East Coast footprint has continued to strengthen since the brand’s inception, and we see that as a testament to our ability to capture a consumer fan base who loves fusion food as much as we do,” said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos was founded in New Jersey in 2008 by Paul Altero and Hart. The chain now has more than 100 locations across the United States.

This is Bubbakoo’s ninth location in New York. In the Capital Region, the chain also has a location at 26 North Greenbush Road in Troy.