TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mex Cocina has reopened after almost three years — this time in a different location. The restaurant is located at 7 Broadway in Troy.

In August 2020, owner Héctor González announced that the restaurant would be closing at 77 Congress Street and moving to Broadway. In October 2020, González opened a new restaurant, Taco Libre, in River Street Market in Troy.

Mex Cocina has a limited menu for its soft opening for the first few weeks which includes Mexican Stew, Elote, Empanadas, chips, desserts, and some items for the pups. You can view the menu on the Mex Cocina Facebook page.

According to the Facebook page, Mex Cocina is open Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The eatery is open for dine-in and takeout.