MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sugar Fairy Bakes, a from scratch community bakery in Mechanicville, is set to open its second location in Malta. Owner Stacie Blair made the announcement during the ribbon cutting at the Mechanicville shop’s one year anniversary on December 17.

The Sugar Fairy Bakes owner Stacie Blair is opening a second location in Malta (photo courtesy: Stacie Blair)

The new shop will be at Ellsworth Commons on Route 9 in Malta. Blair said this location will be a retail bake shop with all the baking being done at the Mechanicville shop. The baked goods will be delivered fresh to Malta each morning.

The Malta bakery will have custom cake decorating and a window where visitors can see the artists decorating the cakes. This new location will also have breakfast sandwiches and limited lunch offerings.

Blair hopes to open the new location in March. The Sugar Fairy Bakes is currently hiring for both shops. Positions include a cook, cake decorator, bakers, counter help, and driver. If interested, you can send a resume to thesugarfairybakes@gmail.com.