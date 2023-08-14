TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mean Max Brew Works had its soft opening at 251 River Street in Troy on July 21. The brewery is now having four days of grand opening celebrations from August 17 to August 20.

Owner Matt Barry opened Mean Max Brew Works in Glens Falls in 2014. The brewery sells its own beer, as well as wine from Adirondack Winery, spirits from Yankee Distillers, High Peaks Distilling and Springbrook Hollow Distillery, and New York ciders.

The brewery offers snacks, but does not have its own kitchen. Barry encourages people to bring food with them from their favorite restaurants.

Grand opening schedule

Thursday, August 17 Ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Beer cupcakes available Merch giveaways with taproom purchase: pin and patches

Friday, August 18 Merch giveaways with taproom purchase: koozies Drink special: Beer floats

Saturday, August 19 Merch giveaways with taproom purchase: Farmer’s Market tote bag Drink specials: Beer-mosas and Bloody Marys DJ Bucklee from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 20 Merch giveaways with taproom purchase Drink special: Raspberry Vodka Iced Tea



The new taproom offers similar events as its Glens Falls taproom including trivia nights, live music, and more. The Troy location is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.