ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — McDonald’s is set to close in the Empire State Plaza food court. The Office of General Services (OGS) confirmed the closure to NEWS10.

According to OGS, the restaurant’s lease ends on November 22 and the franchisee chose not to renew the lease. The McDonald’s location will permanently close on October 27.

“We have a new food vendor lined up for that space that will meet the needs of the state workforce and visitors to the Plaza,” said OGS. “We expect to make an announcement once a lease has been finalized.”

The Empire State Plaza’s current food court options include Au Bon Pain, Honest Weight Cafe, Kuma Ani, PBD Kitchen, Pho Yum, and Umana Yana. Other restaurant options are available elsewhere in the Plaza.

OGS said they are also in discussions for vendors to take over the former Bomber’s Burrito Bar space and former Auntie Anne’s space but said they will not be announcing anything at this time. You can view all the Plaza dining options on the Empire State Plaza website.