MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lanzi’s on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.

The family is set to complete a major renovation and refresh the location. They plan to reopen in spring 2023, but no specific date has been announced yet.

“After 30 years in business at this location, our goal has been, and will continue to be, to create establishments that better serve the community and surrounding areas,” said the family in a letter on the Lanzi’s on the Lake Facebook page.

The family opened Lanzi’s on the Lake in 1993 as their flagship location. The Lanzi family owns four other restaurants in the area: Lorenzo’s Southside in Amsterdam, Lakeside Tavern in Gloversville, Partner’s Pub in Johnstown, and Sport Island Pub in Northville.