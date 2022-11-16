COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Max410 is moving out of the Van Schaick Island Country Club. Owner Mike Fortin made the announcement in a Facebook post on November 11.

“It’s with great excitement and some mixed emotions that I give you the news of bigger and better things to come in the future,” said the Facebook post. “Stay tuned for more news in the coming weeks but we have been blessed with the opportunity to move our operations to a larger, beautiful facility in the Capital Region!!”

Although it has not been announced where the restaurant is moving, Fortin is hoping to move into the new space in January 2023. Max410 will remain open in Van Schaick until the move.

Max410 at Van Schaick opened in 2018. Fortin owned Joe’s Tavern in Cohoes until it closed in 2022. He then opened Emma Jayne’s in Clifton Park.

“To our local and loyal customers, we thank you for the five years of support that you have shown us,” said Fortin. “It’s been an honor to feed you night in and night out. It’s with a heavy heart that my family takes another business from our hometown. You’ve watched us grow every step of the way.”

You can view the Max410 menu on the restaurant’s website. Fortin said the country club has begun searching for another restaurant to replace them.