QUEENSBURY, N.Y (NEWS10) — With the warm weather approaching, hit summer spots are gearing up for their most popular season. Local ice cream lovers are sure to be excited when they hear Martha’s will be open sooner than they think.

Martha’s Dandee Creme will be opening its windows on March 18 for the 2023 season. The popular Queensbury ice cream shop is known for its many soft serve flavors along with ice cream cakes, cremewiches, hard ice cream and the grill. Martha’s is located 1133 Route 9 in Queensbury right across from the Great Escape.