QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Martha’s Dandee Creme has been named on Tripadvisor’s Best Quick Bites in the United States list. The ice cream stand was ranked fourth.

Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards were released at the end of September. The awards included the best fine dining, everyday eats, quick bites, date night restaurants, picture-perfect restaurants, and hidden gems, in both the United States and the world.

Martha’s, located on Route 9 across from the Great Escape in Queensbury, is rated 4.5 out of 5 with 983 reviews on Tripadvisor. The stand is open seasonally from March to October.

Martha’s has been a staple in the Queensbury and Lake George communities for over 75 years. The restaurant serves burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, salads, and of course, ice cream.

Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards were based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, specific to each award category. You can view the full “Top Quick Bites” list on the Tripadvisor website.