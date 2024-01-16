LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mario’s Restaurant, a staple in Lake George since 1954, is up for sale. The property is listed with Muroff Hospitality for $2,395,000.

The year-round restaurant, located at 429 Canada Street, sits on .41 acres and has a three-bedroom apartment on the second floor. The sale includes kitchen appliances and a full basement with storage, refrigeration, and laundry machines.

The Italian restaurant is owned by Paul & Nancy Nichols who are looking to retire, according to the real estate posting. The owners did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.

2024 marks the 70th year Mario’s has been in business. The restaurant menu includes pasta dishes, Chicken, Veal, and Eggplant Parmesan, Seafood Fra Diavolo, Pork Osso Buco, New York Sirloin Steak, and more.