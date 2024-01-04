TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The chapter of Maria’s Bowls and Smoothies in Troy’s River Street Market is coming to an end, as owner Maria Decker has decided to retire. She announced the news on the Maria’s Facebook page on January 2.

“It is time for me to step into the next chapter of my life,” said Decker. “This is done with much deliberation from the heart, a grateful soul and hopeful future to make space for nurturing what’s closest to my heart – my family.”

However, that space will not remain empty. Haseim Townsend, the owner of Organa Juice Bar, is taking over the Maria’s space. Organa is also located in River Street Market at 433 River Street and is staying in its current spot, said Townsend.

Townsend said Decker and the building owner approached him about taking over the Maria’s. “I was happy to take the space,” he said.

Maria’s will be closing after this week and will slowly transition into The Breakfast Nook. The space will be going through some design changes with new signage and a new physical look, and will also have a new self-ordering station, said Townsend.

Townsend said he’ll be keeping some of Maria’s menu items but adding new ones as well. The Breakfast Nook will be serving coffee, sandwiches, acai bowls, BLTs, chicken and waffles, and more. The eatery will be open from 7:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

“It’s going to be a new, vibrant, beautiful space,” he said.