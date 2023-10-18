ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nanola, a restaurant and live music venue with New Orleans influences in Malta, is getting a second location in Albany. Owner Shane Spillenger said Nanola South will be located in the former Parish Public House at 388 Broadway.

Nanola opened at 2639 Route 9 in Malta in 2013. The name is a play on words, combining “nano” which means small, and “nola” which is slang for New Orleans.

Nanola South won’t have the same menu as Nanola in Malta. Spillenger said they plan on having a quick-service menu for lunch and bigger events, and a sit-down menu for dinner that’ll have similarities to the original location.

The New Orleans-inspired menu at Nanola in Malta includes fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, gator bites, po-boys, jambalaya, gumbo, chicken wings, Tex-Mex dishes, and more. You can view the full menu on the Nanola website.

Spillenger previously worked with his family at The Bayou Café and Jillian’s in Albany, as well as The Bayou Café in Glenville. All three eateries have since closed.

Nanola South will have as many live music performances as possible, said Spillenger. He is planning for the venue to be open every day from at least 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Spillenger said the space on Broadway needs to be gutted and they have a lot of renovations to do. Nanola South will most likely be opening around the new year.

“We are excited for the new venture and very excited to be back in Albany,” said Spillenger.