MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Finishing Touches, located at 450 East High Street in Malta, will be hosting a First Responders Appreciation Day on the third Wednesday of each month. The first appreciation day is set for August 23.

Owned by Shelly Walker and Doug Dockendorf, the space holds four businesses in one. They are located at the Wiggins-Collamer home that was originally owned by the Wiggins family in the 1800s. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Finishing Touches is a home decor gift shop. The Coffee Bar opened in May 2022 and serves caffeinated drinks. Cookies & Cream Ice Cream has soft-serve and 24 flavors of Perry’s hard ice cream. They also now sell fudge from Chocolate Moonshine Co.

“The Backyard” has seating and family games such as chess, a Pickleball court, bubbles, hula hoops, and coloring books. The building has a social media mural spot for guests to take photos. There’s also a kids’ zone, which is a hollowed-out bush with twinkle lights and toadstools.

The Backyard (photo courtesy: Finishing Touches) The social media mural on the building (photo courtesy: Finishing Touches)

“Doug and Shelly wanted to create a place where families could come create new memories,” said Finishing Touches general manager Kathryn.

For First Responders Appreciation Day, fire, law enforcement, and EMS employees can get 25% off in any of the stores. You must show your first responder ID to get the discount.

“To celebrate the recent additions we wanted to offer all first responders (fire, law enforcement, EMS) a day they can come and build their own memories,” said Kathryn.