MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Active Ingredient Brewing Company in Malta has announced its second annual homebrew competition. This gives homebrewers the chance to put their skills to the test by creating and brewing their own beer.

In 2022, Golden Joule (a golden stout) brewed by Jonathan Golon won first prize. This year’s winner will get to brew a 7 BBL batch of their winning beer in the Active Ingredient brew house with owners Brian Fox and Nate Rogers. They’ll also get a 1/6 keg of their beer to take home and can invite 10 guests to the lab partner tasting where everyone will taste their creation.

To enter, you must submit the following:

• Your name, phone number and email

• At least three 12 ounce cans or bottles labeled with your beer name

• The style of beer (the more unique, the better)

• IBU, ABV, and tasting notes

Submissions open on March 15 and close March 31. Judging will happen between April 1 and April 15. The winner will be crowned the third week of April.