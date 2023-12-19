MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sugar Fairy Bakes is closing its shop in Malta. Owner Stacie Blair made the announcement in a Facebook post on November 26.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart and swollen tear filled eyes, that I announce Christmas Eve 2023 will be our last day in business,” said Blair.

Blair started The Sugar Fairy Bakes in 2019 and opened up a brick-and-mortar location in Mechanicville in 2021 selling cookies, cupcakes, “fairy tarts,” muffins, breakfast sandwiches and more. The Malta location opened in April, only eight months ago.

Blair said she is closing the business for two main reasons: production and financials. The Mechanicville storefront previously closed due to lack of business, said Blair, but she continued to use the space for its kitchen to bake her goods since the Malta location does not have the right kitchen.

Her landlord in Mechanicville is planning to sell, which would leave her without a kitchen to bake. According to Blair, it will cost her about $200,000 to build a compliant kitchen approved by the New York State Department of Health and the town of Malta. Between both locations, she cannot afford to keep the business running.

“Although this adventure was four years short lived and left me with more than twice as many years of debt to battle, I am so grateful to those who provided me this opportunity,” said Blair. “The customers who became friends. The staff who became family. The family who stepped up and lended helping hands throughout various stages of the business, and those who believed in me, rooted for me, encouraged me, and those who helped me financially. I thank you all for your love, support, and dedication. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without you.”

You can view Blair’s full goodbye message on The Sugar Fairy Bakes Facebook page. For its final days at 2110 Ellsworth Boulevard in Malta, the bakery will be open December 20 through December 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.