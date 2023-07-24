SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Malcolm’s, a New American restaurant located at 617 Union Street in Schenectady, has permanently closed. Owner Nate Germain made the announcement on the Malcolm’s Facebook page on Sunday.

“It has been so rewarding to bring our love of food to the city of Schenectady,” said Germain. “We understand there will be some disappointment with the last minute notice and for that we are truly sorry.”

No reason for the closure was given in the Facebook post, but the restaurant’s website reads “Malcolm’s will be closed indefinitely due to equipment issues.” Germain has not yet responded to NEWS10’s request for comment.

Malcolm’s opened in May 2018, and has served the Schenectady community for over five years. Germain thanked his guests, as well as staff, for their dedication to Malcolm’s over the last several years.

“I will cherish this experience fondly,” said Germain. “Please remember to support your local businesses.”