SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant, located at 500 Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, is reportedly set to close. According to a notice on the New York State Department of Labor website, Longfellows will close on January 22, 2023.

The New York State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires some businesses to give early warnings of closures and layoffs to affected employees, the Department of Labor, and Local Workforce Development Boards. According to the Longfellows WARN notice dated October 24 and posted on October 31, 78 employees will be affected.

On the notice, the reason for closing is listed as “economic.” A press release from the current owner Stephen Sullivan is expected sometime in the near future.

In December 1995, Steve and Yvonne Sullivan, and Dave Powers bought the property and turned it into Longfellows. They also own the Old Bryan Inn in Saratoga Springs.

According to the Longfellows website, the property started as a dairy barn in 1915. In addition to a hotel and restaurant, Longfellows has a conference center and functions as a wedding venue.

