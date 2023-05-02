AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Little Caesars, an international pizza chain, is coming to Amsterdam. The City of Amsterdam Planning Commission approved the site plans for 173 Market Street in an April 26 meeting.

According to the application and site plan, this new Little Caesars will create 12 to 25 new jobs. The site is 1,686 square feet and will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Now, Little Caesars is in the process of cleaning up and renovating the building, which is a former KFC location. According to the building permit application, the estimated cost of work for the building will be $450,000.

The Little Caesars menu includes pizza, breadsticks, chicken wings, and brownies. A projected opening for the Amsterdam location has not yet been announced.