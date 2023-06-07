ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first annual 518 Black Restaurant Week is set for June 19 through 25. Over 15 restaurants in Albany, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Troy are participating.

During an Albany Common Council meeting on June 5, the council approved a resolution declaring the week of June 19 each year Black Restaurant Week. This coincides with Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The week intends to bring awareness to Black-owned dining options in the Capital Region. During the week, participating restaurants will be offering three-course prix fixe menus for $35 for dine-in and take-out.

Participating restaurants

Johnnie’s on Broadway, 1278 Broadway in Albany

Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen, 353 Clinton Avenue in Albany

Sugafoots Soul Kitchen, 165 Madison Avenue in Albany

Juice Factory, 501 Broadway in Troy

Irie Vybez, 313 Central Avenue in Albany

Chocolate is Self-Care, 159 Remsen Street in Cohoes

Good Religion Grill, 28 N 3rd Street in Albany

Blowin’ Smoke, 335 Central Avenue in Albany

Nelly’s Treats, 190 Remsen Street in Cohoes

Alotta Empanadas, 1309 Altamont Avenue in Schenectady

Tastee Tia’s, South Troy

Juices Forever, 69 Central Avenue in Albany

Great Exbaketations, located inside Johnnie’s on Broadway for restaurant week

Keobi, 189 Lark Street in Albany

Organa Juice Bar, 433 River Street in Troy

518 Black Restaurant Week was founded by Jamila Adams. She’s the owner of Johnnie’s on Broadway, a bar and restaurant that has been serving the Albany community for more than eight years.