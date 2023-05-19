AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam is holding its first-ever A Taste of Amsterdam Appetizer Style restaurant week. Participating restaurants will be having specials on appetizers from June 5 through June 11.

The appetizer specials will be available for dine-in or take-out. The week is sponsored by LLV Office Concepts and LLV’s Creekside Tavern.

Participating restaurants and specials