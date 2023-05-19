AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam is holding its first-ever A Taste of Amsterdam Appetizer Style restaurant week. Participating restaurants will be having specials on appetizers from June 5 through June 11.
The appetizer specials will be available for dine-in or take-out. The week is sponsored by LLV Office Concepts and LLV’s Creekside Tavern.
Participating restaurants and specials
- Fresh Basil, 2 Washington Street. Steak Bites. Phone: (518) 212-2700.
- Europa Café, 319 Forest Avenue. Buffalo Chicken Wontons. Phone: (518) 212-2455.
- Rosito’s Bakery, 37 James Street. Cuban or Italian mix sub with a large cannoli. Phone: (518) 842-2616
- The Rockton House, 34 Lyon Street. Soup $4.99, Chicken Fingers dipped in wing sauce with blue cheese and celery $5.99, Garlic Bread with sauce and cheese for $6.99, two Chicken Fingers, two Mozzarella Sticks and two Poppers $7.99. Phone: (518) 843-8669.
- Lyon Street Bar and Grill, 72 Lyon Street, Three Fish Tacos with haddock, lettuce, tomato and BBQ chipotle sauce $5.99, six bone in Chicken Wings any flavor $5.99, five Breaded Artichoke Hearts and sauce $4.99, and two Loaded Potato Skins with either pulled pork or brisket with cheddar cheese $4.99. Phone: 518-212-5126.
- Creekside Tavern, 2 Hewitt Street. Small plate style menu: Hanging Pretzel, Creekside Nachos, Chicken Wings and Elote Dip.
- Russo’s Bar & Grill, 365 West Main Street. Brick Oven Meatball and Marinara topped with mozzarella cheese served with garlic bread $9.99. Phone: (518) 842-2630.
- Joe’s Family Restaurant, 45 Market Street. Twelve garlic knots $10, ten mild, BBQ or garlic parm wings $10, and medium cheese pizza $12. Phone: (518) 212-5973.
- Five Corners Mobil & Deli, 165 Church Street. Mozzarella sticks, onion rings, chicken tenders and more. Phone: (518) 843-927.
- Guge’s Dogs, 43 Bridge Street. Six sweet meatballs $3.99. Phone: (518) 212-2679.
- Herks Tavern, 65 Bridge Street. Fried gnocchi and a sampler platter of mozzarella sticks, onion rings and wings. Phone: (518) 842-9881.
- Evolve Eatery, 65 1/2 Bridge Street. Appetizer features all week. Phone: (518) 212-5674.
- Lorenzo’s Southside, 1 Port Jackson Square. Eggplant Stack and Arancini. Phone: (518) 212-2256.
- Parillo’s Armory Grill, 67 Bridge Street. Artichokes Francois plus different appetizer features all week. Phone: (518) 212-2259.
- Southside Slices, 68 Bridge Street. Six slice wings served with homemade blue cheese $6. Phone: (518) 212-5333.
- Shorty’s Southside, 51 Broad Street. Everything Avocado Flatbread. Phone: (518) 842-7800.
- Domadi’s Deli, 1451 Route 5S. Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls. Phone: (518) 842-7800.
- Drifters, 1 Front Street. Homemade Chips and Beer Cheese $7. Phone: (518)-384-5621.