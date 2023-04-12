AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park Restaurant Week is returning from April 16 to April 23. Participating restaurants will be offering meals deals and drink specials.

Participants

Crossroads American Grille

Averill Perk

BRaD’s

The Towne Tavern

Kay’s Pizza

Paolo Lombardi’s Ristorante

Lakeview on Crystal Lake

The Harvest House

Mess Hall

Udderly Ice Cream

Gipfel Coffee Company

Restaurants week menu have not yet been announced. You can visit the Crossroads American Grille Facebook page to stay up to date.