AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park Restaurant Week is returning from April 16 to April 23. Participating restaurants will be offering meals deals and drink specials.

Participants

  • Crossroads American Grille
  • Averill Perk
  • BRaD’s
  • The Towne Tavern
  • Kay’s Pizza
  • Paolo Lombardi’s Ristorante
  • Lakeview on Crystal Lake
  • The Harvest House
  • Mess Hall
  • Udderly Ice Cream
  • Gipfel Coffee Company

Restaurants week menu have not yet been announced. You can visit the Crossroads American Grille Facebook page to stay up to date.