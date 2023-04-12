AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park Restaurant Week is returning from April 16 to April 23. Participating restaurants will be offering meals deals and drink specials.
Participants
- Crossroads American Grille
- Averill Perk
- BRaD’s
- The Towne Tavern
- Kay’s Pizza
- Paolo Lombardi’s Ristorante
- Lakeview on Crystal Lake
- The Harvest House
- Mess Hall
- Udderly Ice Cream
- Gipfel Coffee Company
Restaurants week menu have not yet been announced. You can visit the Crossroads American Grille Facebook page to stay up to date.