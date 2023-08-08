WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Teta Marie’s Lebanese Restaurant is ready to open at its new home in Watervliet. Owner Brenda Hage announced the restaurant is opening on August 15 at 2 p.m. after its ribbon cutting.

Teta Marie’s moved from Ontario Street in Cohoes to the old Papa’s building at 1297 Broadway in Watervliet. Hage said the restaurant outgrew its spot in Cohoes after its first year and a half.

Hage opened Teta Marie’s in September 2020. She said she initially looked at the old Papa’s building as a spot to open the restaurant but ultimately went with the Cohoes location.

“It felt like it was meant to be,” said Hage. She and her husband spent the last four and a half months working on the new space.

The restaurant serves Lebanese food such as falafel, stuffed grape leaves, kabobs, shawarma, salads, and more. In the new space, Teta Marie’s will have a lunch buffet and more family-style dinners, said Hage.

Teta Marie’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. To make a reservation, you can call (518) 326-8887 or email tetamaries2020@gmail.com.