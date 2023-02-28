WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Teta Marie’s Lebanese Restaurant is moving from Ontario Street in Cohoes. According to Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli, Teta Marie’s is moving into the old Papa’s building at the corner of Broadway and 13th Street in Watervliet.

“For the past couple of years we have been courting developers to seek to locate into the old Papa’s restaurant,” said Patricelli. “We had a few interested but never got to the goal line and of course COVID wasn’t the best time for restaurants.”

Teta Marie’s hopes to open in June, said Patricelli. The restaurant specializes in Lebanese cuisine including chicken shawarma, kabobs, and falafel. You can view the full menu on the Teta Marie’s website.

Patricelli adds that Luke Oil will be opening at the old Selby’s gas station on 23rd Street. The city is also working with a developer of the old Geno’s building on 23rd Street and 6th Avenue.