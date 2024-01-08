ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Viva Empanadas is opening up a second location in Albany. The Latin kitchen will be in the former The Bishop space at 90 North Pearl Street.

Owner Veronica Agama moved to the Capital Region from New York City in 2022. She originally leased a food truck for Viva Empanadas before finding a permanent spot to open at Galleria 7 in Latham.

“I am keeping our spot in the Galleria as we have dear clientele there that we love serving too,” said Agama.

The Bishop, a gastropub, permanently closed in July 2023 after four years. A reason for the closure was not given.

The Viva Empanadas menu features empanadas, arepas, tamales, choripán, rice bowls, and more. You can view the full menu on the Viva Empanadas website.

Agama said she will be expanding the menu in the Albany space to include tapas, as well as having a full bar with Latin drink specialties. She hopes to have a grand opening for the new location in mid-February.

“I am passionate about bringing something heartwarming to nourish everyone,” said Agama. “Friendly to all diets, budgets, and time caps.”