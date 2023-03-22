ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lark Street’s new donut cafe has called it: It’s time to make the donuts. Bitchin’ Donuts is set to open this Thursday, March 23.

The new eatery at 193 Lark St. will open at 8 a.m. Alongside fresh and favored donuts, owner Tania Sharlow will also serve “Bitchin’ Bites” – cauliflower biter, avocado fries, Buffalo mac and cheese, and breakfast sandwiches and burritos.

Bitchin’ Donuts isn’t Sharlow’s first take at decadent delights. Her donuts were first served at Birch Bark Eatery, which closed in Glens Falls this past January so that the next step could begin. Bitchin’ will remain a vegan eatery, just as Birch Bark was before it. Sharlow has expressed interest in adding more of her favorites from the former Glens Falls eatery as time goes on.