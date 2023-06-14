ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lark Hall, a music and event venue located at the corner of Lark Street and Hudson Avenue in Albany, is opening up a restaurant on the ground floor. Owners Jennifer and Justin Miller have owned the historic building since 2018.

The 14,000-square-foot building was built in 1916 by the Daughters of the Eastern Star as a chapter room, meeting space, and performance hall. Jennifer said they have invested upwards of $1 million into the space to increase accessibility upstairs.

The owners have yet to announce the name of the restaurant or the menu, but it’ll be serving food, drinks, and coffee. According to Jennifer, once the eatery’s logo is complete, they’ll be officially announcing the restaurant.

“We hope to increase our guests’ experience in the space, offering them the ability to eat prior to or after shows/events we host upstairs,” said Jennifer.

The lower level of Lark Hall was previously occupied by Tamara White’s Lark Street Mercantile, which closed in March after three years. White is currently working on opening The Bell House Project’s retail space in Troy.