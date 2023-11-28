LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George is expanding its dining options to include a year-round experience. Lakeside will include two dining choices: the White Lion Room and the Tankard Room.

The Lakeside menu will be served at both the White Lion Room and the Tankard Room. Guests can enjoy a classic dinner at the White Lion Room or a more casual experience at the Tankard with a lounge, a full bar, a fireplace, and TVs.

“We’ve always known we wanted our hotel guests to have the option of staying on the property for dinner,” said Sam Luciano, President of Fort William Henry. “When we opened The Carriage House this year and because we host most of our weddings there, we had the opportunity to create Lakeside.”

Chef John Holmes, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America and worked in fine dining kitchens in Manhattan, created the Lakeside menu. The menu features chicken marsala, cheeseburgers, spaghetti and meatballs, crab cakes, rainbow trout, and lemon tart.

“As a hotel restaurant, we want to have something for everyone on the menu, but we’re taking it to the next level with homemade sauces and from-scratch recipes,” said Holmes. “I’m thrilled to be here and looking forward to showing off the space to people who may have never been here.”

The White Lion Room at Lakeside will be serving breakfast daily from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The Lakeside menu at the Tankard Room is available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Lakeside is set to open on Thursday, November 30. Reservations are available on the OpenTable website or by calling (518) 668-3081. Net proceeds from dinner on Thursday will go to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY.