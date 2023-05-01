LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 10 McGillis Public House, located at 10 McGillis Avenue in Lake George, has permanently closed as of Sunday, April 30. Owners Jason and Nicole Travis made the announcement in a Facebook post on April 28.

“We would like to give a huge thank you to all of our amazing guests over the years,” said the owners. “10 McGillis Public House has been a labor of love for us and we couldn’t have done it without our fantastic staff and wonderful guests.”

The Travis’ also own The Brasserie & Tavern on the Bay in the former View Restaurant at Dunham’s Bay Resort at 2999 Route 9L. With a bigger kitchen and dining space, the owners said they will now be focusing on this restaurant inside the newly renamed Bayside Resort.

10 McGillis opened in October 2019 as a farm-to-table restaurant. After The View Restaurant closed in October 2022, The Brasserie & Tavern on the Bay opened in the space a couple months later on New Year’s Eve.

The owners said any gift cards from 10 McGillis can be used at The Brasserie. The Brasserie & Tavern on the Bay is currently open Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.