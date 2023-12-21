LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Adirondack Pub & Brewery, located at 33 Canada Street in Lake George, has been awarded a grant up to $50,000. The grant is through the Empire State Development (ESD) Craft Beverage Micro Grant Program.

The funding will help the brewery build a 3,000 square-foot addition and buy equipment to expand its brewing operation. The expansion will bring the Adirondack Pub & Brewery to about 15,000 square-feet in total.

“We’ve seen a rise in demand for this selection of beverages and we’re excited to have the chance to provide even more for our customers,” said owner John Carr. “Currently we’re bursting at the seams. We make everything ourselves, fresh and on site.”

“Through the Craft Beverage Micro Grant Program, ESD is helping New York’s craft beer and spirits producers grow and thrive,” said ESD President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight. “As Adirondack Pub & Brewery expands production of its distinctive craft beverages, it will encourage new opportunities and generate regional economic growth.”

Adirondack Pub & Brewery sells craft beer, hard cider, hard seltzer, ready-to-drink canned cocktails, and the popular Bear Wizz Root Beer. The brewery is hoping to complete the expansion by April.