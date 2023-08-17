KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Slice of Italy, located at 1316 Ulster Drive in Kingston, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.

During the visit, the eatery’s popular dishes will be highlighted, and owners Marine and Angelo DiPaola and their son Angelo will be interviewed. The family opened their first restaurant in 1980 called Four Seasons Pizza.

The DiPaolas opened A Slice of Italy eight years ago. The pizzeria includes “homey” decor and an open kitchen that allows the restaurant staff to connect to its guests.

“I’m interested in the people,” said Angelo Sr. “But then I wonder if I would be successful, if I would be happy in the business if it wasn’t for the open kitchen. You can see who is coming in and out. It’s nice to be able to connect directly with the customer.”

The menu includes pasta, subs, salads, soups, and pizza. A popular pizza that may be featured in the episode is Ang’s Special Fig Pizza. You can view the full menu on the A Slice of Italy website.

“America’s Best Restaurants” will be filming at A Slice of Italy on August 30 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The episode premiere date will be announced on the ABR Facebook page and will be featured on the “America’s Best Restaurants” website.