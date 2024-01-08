KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dyad, located at 16 Hudson Street in Kinderhook, is closing its doors. Owner Alex Van Allen made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 2.

“After nearly nine years of business, it is with a heavy heart that Dyad will be closing its doors in February of 2024,” said Van Allen.

Van Allen said the restaurant building sold in July 2023 and the new owners did not renew Dyad’s lease. Van Allen opened Dyad in 2015 as a wine and tapas bar.

A specific closing date has not been announced yet. Dyad is open Monday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“The memories, joy, and happiness that we established with our time in the space is enough to carry me through a lifetime,” said Van Allen. “We opened our doors and welcomed in patrons, but we will be closing it and saying goodbye to our friends.”